ANC: Drone scandal proves that Israel is involved in hostile actions against Karabakh

If Israel wants to have friendly relations with Armenia, it should disclose the truth and those responsible.

Chairman of the Armenian National Committee of Jerusalem, Hakob Sevan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News - NEWS.am, referring to the information disseminated by the Israeli media on that Azerbaijan asked the Israeli company to demonstrate the capacities of drones on Armenian targets.

“We should consider that during the days of April War, the Armenian community of Israel staged rallies and delivered a protest to the Israeli MFA, protesting Israeli culpability, sale of weapons and the fact that Israeli specialists were in Azerbaijan to help their army. And this scandal proves that this is to some extent true and that Israel takes part in the policy and hostile actions carried out by Azerbaijan against Artsakh,” Hakob Sevan noted.

According to him, if Israel indeed wants to have good-neighborly relations with Armenia, it should find the criminals by all means. It is yet unknown who submitted the complaint to the Israeli Defense Ministry.

Earlier, Israeli periodical Maariv reported that the team of Israeli Aeronautics Defense Systems specialists arrived in Azerbaijan to complete the deal on the sale of Orbiter 1K drone. There the company representatives were asked to strike the positions. According to the periodical, two Israelis operating the drone refused to do that. Afterwards the high-ranking representatives of the company started flying the drone but did not achieve their goal. The Israeli Defense Ministry stated that although “The Defense Ministry, as a rule, doesn’t comment on issues related to the military export, but the respective parties are considering the complaint.”

Aeronautics Defense Systems has categorically refuted the aforementioned information. The company informed that they never test their equipment on living targets, while the purchaser deals with flying the drone. Exactly the latter bears the responsibility for the future actions.