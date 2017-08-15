News
Russian waterbomber aircraft conducts six flights over Armenia forest reserve on fire
19:36, 15.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. - The firefighting activities are underway in the territory of Khosrov Forest State Reserve.

Il-76 waterbomber aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations conducted its 6th flight to Khosrov Forest at 6:55 pm on Tuesday after refilling its tank in Yerevan’s Erebuni Airport.

As of 7:00 pm, 56 rescuer-firefighters of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations, 105 servicemen of the Defense Ministry of Armenia and 55 forest workers are involved in the firefighting activities.

According to the preliminary information, the next flight of the waterbomber aircraft will be conducted early in the morning on Wednesday. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն
Photos
