Fire sparks in Armenia's Tumanyan region (PHOTOS)
20:48, 15.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Large fire sparked in the bushes adjacent to Odzun village of Armenia's Lori Province on Tuesday.

The fire broke out about an hour ago, Armenian News – NEWS.am correspondent in Lori reports. The firefighting operations are conducted by the firefighting and rescue squad of Tumanyan and Odzun.

The fire sparked in the area called Kari glukh (Stone head) of Tsater village and in the rocks in front of Tumanyan town.

The mountainous area hinders the firefighting operations, the fire engine not being able to approach the body of fire. There is no information on the amount of damage yet.

According to the preliminary information, the fire in Tsater can only harm the bushes, while in case of Tumanyan town, the fire may enter the forest. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
