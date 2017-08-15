News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 16
USD
478.57
EUR
562.18
RUB
7.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.57
EUR
562.18
RUB
7.98
Show news feed
UN Secretary-General urges to retain nuclear deal
22:38, 15.08.2017
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

UN Secretary-General on Tuesday urged to exert maximum efforts to retain the Iran nuclear deal in force, official representative of the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, RIA Novosti reports.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday stated that the country may quit the nuclear deal 'in hours' if the US continues imposing new sanctions.

Earlier, Iranian parliament approved a bill on allocating 520 million dollars for the development of its own missile program in response to US sanctions. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran threatens US to quit nuclear deal
Failed experience of sanctions and coercion brought their previous administrations to the negotiating table...
 Tehran: New sanctions of US against Iran violate Iran nuclear deal
In his words, US is going to withdraw from the deal, the hostility of Washington toward Turkey having been discussed...
 US intends to impose new sanctions against Iran
He did not specify when and against whom exactly sanctions will be imposed…
 Trump: Iran is complying with nuclear deal
The corresponding quarterly report on the implementation of the agreement, which was prepared by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson…
 Iranian FM: Tehran to use missiles only for self-defense
We need them to make sure that another Saddam Hussein around the corner will not come and hit us again…
 Trump likely to admit Iran respects nuclear deal
State Department has to notify House every 90 days on Iran's compliance with the deal...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news