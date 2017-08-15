UN Secretary-General urges to retain nuclear deal

UN Secretary-General on Tuesday urged to exert maximum efforts to retain the Iran nuclear deal in force, official representative of the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday, RIA Novosti reports.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday stated that the country may quit the nuclear deal 'in hours' if the US continues imposing new sanctions.

Earlier, Iranian parliament approved a bill on allocating 520 million dollars for the development of its own missile program in response to US sanctions.