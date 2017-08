Rescuers have recovered 270 bodies from a mudslide in the outskirts of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, the chief coroner said on Tuesday, as morgues struggled to find space for all the dead, Reuters reported.

At least 3,000 people were homeless and in need of shelter, medical assistance and food.

As it was reported earlier, more than 300 people have been killed after a mudslide and heavy flooding in Sierra Leone.