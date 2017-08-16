Fire continues in Armenia’s Lori (PHOTOS)

The Ministry of Emergency Situations received a call, on Tuesday at 7:51pm.
Accordingly, a fire had broken out in the forest between Aygehat and Tsater villages in Lori Province.
A fire and rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.
It was found out that grass and thicket were on fire at the beginning of the forest.
Due to impassability of the terrain, however, it is yet impossible to carry out firefighting efforts in the area.
But a duty has been set up on location to prevent this fire from entering the actual forest and spreading.
The South Caucasus Railway company was contacted, and arrangement was made for including a firefighting train in the efforts to put out the fire.
At 11:45pm, this train was dispatched to the fire area from Sanahin Station.