13.5km perimeters of Armenia forest reserve fire is put out
09:34, 16.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A total of 13.5km perimeters of the 16km-perimeter fire, which had started on August 12 at Khosrov Forest State Reserve national park in Armenia, have been put out.

At present, work is underway to douse the remaining 2.5km perimeters of this fire, the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The Russian MES as well as the Armenian environmental and armed forces plus the residents have joined forces in the firefighting efforts.

Despite the adverse weather conditions, the Russian MES waterbomber aircraft continues its flights to put out this fire.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
