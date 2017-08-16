Newspaper: Analyst - Israel, China getting active in Armenia opens prospects for country

YEREVAN. – The international processes and systemic changes yet again surface and stress Armenia’s advantageous position and great geopolitical opportunities and prospects from the international political and economic as well as security viewpoint, analyst Marta Ayvazyan told Aravot (Morning) newspaper.
“The interest of Israel and of [other] countries—especially like extremely prudent and pragmatic China—in deepening cooperation with Armenia is its vivid evidence,” she added, reflecting on some developments relating to Armenia’s foreign policy. “Furthermore, these principally different countries’ getting active in Armenia can also be assessed as a signal for the weakening of Russia’s positions in Armenia in a foreseeable future, which also opens certain prospects for Armenia.”