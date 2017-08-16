News
Armenia Vayots Dzor fire is doused
10:33, 16.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The fire, which had started nearby Artavan village of Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province, has been put out on Wednesday at 9:24am, informed the Ministry of Emergency Situations. 

The MES Crisis Management Center had received an anonymous call, on August 10 at 6:50pm, informing that a grass-covered area was on fire nearby the aforesaid village.

It was found out that grass and 14 utility poles were on fire between the Vayk-Saravan motorway and Artavan village, and therefore power to this rural community was cut down  

Water from the nearby reservoir was used for the first time to put out the fire. 

The risky centers of this fire, which encompassed 450 to 500 hectares of grass area and 80 hectares of forest area, have been doused. Fire and rescue workers continue putting out the smaller centers of this fire.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
