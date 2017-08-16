Smoke detected in several areas at Armenia forest reserve

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Armenia received information, on Wednesday at 11:43am, according to which smoke was detected in four to five areas at Khosrov Forest State Reserve national park.

A total of 24 fire and rescue workers were dispatched to these areas, and they are carrying out firefighting efforts, the MES press service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, 13.5km perimeters of the 16km-perimeter fire, which had started on August 12 at this forest reserve, have been put out. At present, work is underway to douse the remaining 2.5km perimeters of this fire.

The Russian MES as well as the Armenian environmental and armed forces plus the residents have joined forces in the firefighting efforts.

Despite the adverse weather conditions, the Russian MES waterbomber aircraft continues its flights to put out this fire.