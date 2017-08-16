One in seven toddlers has tooth decay

Armenia economist: Some EAEU countries do not follow “rules of the game”

Russia waterbomber plane conducts 8th flight over Armenia forest reserve on fire

Binge-watching "Game of Thrones" You might feel like a zombie yourself

Armenia, Karabakh PMs visit Artsakh’s Karvachar (PHOTOS)

Armenian becomes one of main teaching languages at LA elementary school

Social smoking can be just as bad for you as daily smoking

Ticket prices for flights from Armenia to Russia rise considerably

EU: Special representative for South Caucasus leaves position in view of new responsibilities

Daniel Craig confirms return as James Bond

Smoke detected in several areas at Armenia forest reserve

73 babies were born in Yerevan on August 15

Hoagland: Minsk Group co-chairs encourage Armenia and Azerbaijan presidents to meet

Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow visit Children’s Hospital in Vancouver

US State Department International Religious Freedom Report points to Armenian church property in Turkey

Neymar hires UFC star as a personal bodyguard

Newspaper: Analyst - Israel, China getting active in Armenia opens prospects for country

Scientists reveal secret of Game of Thrones’ popularity

Henrikh Mkhitaryan is leader on number of key assists

Mum's use of protein shakes being blamed for contributing to her death

Fire in Armenia’s Lori is put out with help of firefighting train (PHOTOS)

270 bodies recovered from Sierra Leone mudslide

Armenia Vayots Dzor fire is doused

Modern Sculpture in Swan Lake (photo/video)

Global oil prices are up

Premier League: Mkhitaryan is recognized best player of season openers

Quake jolts Armenia town

13.5km perimeters of Armenia forest reserve fire is put out

Lincoln Memorial vandalized with red spray paint in Washington DC

Fire continues in Armenia’s Lori (PHOTOS)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan talks about new signings of Man United

Garry Kasparov's 'sinister' look vs Levon Aronian (PHOTO)

UN Secretary-General urges to retain nuclear deal

MLS: Assessment of Yura Movsisyan's game

Fire sparks in Armenia's Tumanyan region (PHOTOS)

16 footballers playing abroad invited to Armenian squad

Iran considers Armenia's request to increase gas supplies

Russian waterbomber aircraft conducts six flights over Armenia forest reserve on fire

ANC: Drone scandal proves that Israel is involved in hostile actions against Karabakh

Sargsyan: It should be found out whether the fires were caused by heat or something else

Human rights activists condemn deportation of Armenian woman from Netherlands

PSG sell 20,000 Neymar jerseys in 2 weeks

More than 350 killed in Sierra Leone landslide

Armenia PM to spend vacation in Karabakh

Minister: Fire in Armenia's state reserve destroyed 200 ha of juniper shrubs

Prosecutor General: Mastermind behind Armenia’s Vayots Dzor fire confessed

Fire at Armenia national park due to Azerbaijan shooting is put out

Garry Kasparov not to resume his career

Dollar goes up in Armenia

Factory explosion in Stockholm, 7 injured

Armenia President looks into ongoing major fire at forest reserve (PHOTOS)

Using alternative medicine only for cancer linked to lower survival rate

Barça fans demand club president’s resignation

360 hectares of forests destroyed by ongoing fire in Armenia reserve

German FM: World shocked by unpredictability of US policy

Armenia official: Measures taken from very outset of forest reserve fire did not yield results

Happy Birthday Jennifer Lawrence. TOP 10 best red carpet looks of the actress (photo/video)

Man jumps from Gyumri bridge, dies in hospital

Armenia soldier found hanged in uncle’s home

Trump vows to 'win' against opioid epidemic

Russia waterbomber plane conducts 3rd flight over Armenia forest reserve on fire

Armenia official: Fire covers substantial part of forest reserve

Ucom suggests buying a quality and affordable smartphone

Canada’s Armenians urge campaign to cancel export of armored vehicles to Azerbaijan

UN to allocate $ 5.9 million to drought-affected people in North Korea

67 babies were born in Yerevan on August 14

Activist: OSCE Minsk Group created to protect interests of these states

Karabakh parliament speaker, Belgium Catholic Church delegation discuss Artsakh-Belgian ties

Russia waterbomber plane to conduct 3rd flight over Armenia forest state reserve on fire

NYT: Rupert Murdoch urges Trump to fire Steve Bannon

Armenia U16 women’s national basketball team wins European championship

Childhood exercise may protect against memory loss in old age

Trump and Shinzo Abe talk on phone to discuss North Korea

Analyst: North Korea issue pushed Karabakh conflict to background

Iran threatens US to quit nuclear deal

Large fire in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor is isolated

Yet-undetermined object explodes in Armenia village, 1 dead

Floods kill more than 100 people in North India

Manchester City ready to pay £60 million for Alexis Sanchez

Teenage boy grows a single A-cup breast on his chest and doctors think fastfood could be to blame

Quake hits Armenia

Newspaper: Where will Armenia PM spend his vacation?

Neymar: I’m happy with my game, but the important thing was the win

Global oil prices are up

Trump: US is ready to respond to North Korea's any threat

Firefighting waterbomber aircraft from Russia conducts first flight over Armenia major fire area

Armenian woman deported from Netherlands, her 2 children go into hiding

Pentagon: If North Korea fires at US it could “escalate into war”

Saint Louis: Armenia’s Aronian to face 13th World Champion Garry Kasparov

Gladys Berejiklian: I hope to visit Armenia next year as Premier of New South Wales

Armenian judokas perform unsuccessfully in Chile

E-cigarettes: How safe are they for cardiovascular health?

Shots fired in Armenia’s Vanadzor (PHOTOS)

Armenian President to call consultation over forest fires

FDA: 5 deaths tied to weight-loss balloon treatments

Russian jet to start putting out fire in Armenia’s Khosrov Forest at dawn

Expert: Fire in Armenia’s Khosrov Forest indicates omissions in technical equipment

ARMROSS President: Oleg Kuznetsov’s book poses threat to interethnic relations

Armenian First League: Lori starts with win

Jet of Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations lands in Yerevan