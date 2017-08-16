Baby found in Armenian village to be adopted

YEREVAN. - Chief specialist of the Armenian Constitutional Court Mariam Khachibabyan wishes to adopt the baby girl found under the tree of Proshyan village in Armenia’s Kotayk Province on Saturday.

Ms Mariam told Armenian News – NEWS.am that she learnt about the newborn from media, following which she went to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and informed about her wish to adopt the baby.

“I was told in the Ministry that as far as they know the baby’s mother is searched but what is the logic if she left her under the tree with umbilical cord? I learnt that the baby is in hospital, but I cannot yet visit her, since I have no permission. When my documents are legalized I will have a permission to see the child. I know that she is a healthy baby, who has no defects and already has name and surname. They want to take her to an orphanage—something that I don’t want to take place,” she said.

According to Khachibabyan, she has been registered for adopting a baby for more than four years, but she is constantly told that “There is no healthy child subject to adoption. It is not possible.” For this reason she decided to voice her wish to adopt the baby so that she doesn’t get the same response.

Now Ms Mariam is preparing documents to apply to the Kotayk Governor’s Office, since the baby will be registered there. The application will be submitted on Thursday.

Mariam Khachatryan underwent in vitro fertilization but that didn’t yield any results, following which she and her husband decided to adopt a child.

Earlier, the newborn, which was found under a tree in Proshyan village of Armenia’s Kotayk Province, was taken to Sourb Astvatsamayr (Holy Mother of God) Medical Center in capital city Yerevan. The hospital representatives told Armenian News – NEWS.am that the baby has no defects but has been diagnosed with certain health issues.