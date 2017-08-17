News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 17
USD
478.2
EUR
559.83
RUB
8.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.2
EUR
559.83
RUB
8.05
Show news feed
Trump's adviser announces conomic war between US and China
11:59, 17.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

We’re at economic war with China, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said.

“We’re at economic war with China. It’s in all their literature. They’re not shy about saying what they’re doing. One of us is going to be a hegemon in 25 or 30 years and it’s gonna be them if we go down this path,” Steve Bannon told American Prospect.

“If we continue to lose it, we're five years away, I think, ten years at the most, of hitting an inflection point from which we'll never be able to recover,” he added.

Bannon said he might consider a deal in which China got North Korea to freeze its nuclear buildup with verifiable inspections and the United States removed its troops from the peninsula, but such a deal seemed remote.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news