Armenian analyst on Maariv's report: It is international scandal

YEREVAN. – Participation of Israeli citizens in the testing of drone on human target is an international scandal, Modus Vivendi Center Director and political scientist Ara Papyan said at a press conference on Thursday.

In recent days, the Israeli media has actively been spreading the information that Israeli experts took part in testing of an armed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on Armenian positions at the request of Azerbaijan. Israeli daily Maariv was first to report about this.

“We previously assumed that the Israelis participated in the April events,” Papyan noted.

According to him, it is a serious incident, and participation of Israeli citizen in similar tests is prosecuted under criminal law of the country.