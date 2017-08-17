News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 17
USD
478.2
EUR
559.83
RUB
8.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.2
EUR
559.83
RUB
8.05
Show news feed
Armenian analyst on Maariv's report: It is international scandal
12:52, 17.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Participation of Israeli citizens in the testing of drone on human target is an international scandal, Modus Vivendi Center Director and political scientist Ara Papyan said at a press conference on Thursday.

In recent days, the Israeli media has  actively been spreading the information that Israeli experts took part in testing of an armed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on Armenian positions at the request of Azerbaijan. Israeli daily Maariv was first to report about this.

“We previously assumed that the Israelis participated in the April events,” Papyan noted.

According to him, it is a serious incident, and participation of Israeli citizen in similar tests is prosecuted under criminal law of the country.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian politician: Israel is not the only country selling weapons to Azerbaijan
Armenia made a big mistake by not establishing an embassy in Israel and not creating conditions for establishment of diplomatic mission of Israel in Yerevan....
 Analyst not expecting particular results from possible Armenia-Azerbaijan summit
I don't see an opportunity for changes...
Analyst: Recent statement by Richard Hoagland show US intensifies efforts on Karabakh
Minsk Group is the only platform where the United States and Russia continue cooperation...
 Hoagland: Minsk Group co-chairs encourage Armenia and Azerbaijan presidents to meet
We cannot force a final decision, added the US co-chair…
 Canada’s Armenians urge campaign to cancel export of armored vehicles to Azerbaijan
The community leaders want to convince the Trudeau government…
 Activist: OSCE Minsk Group created to protect interests of these states
All those who want to help us, have their interests...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news