Georgian rescuers found a body of a young man on the coast of the Tsikhisdziri resort village, Novosti-Georgia reported quoting press service of the Georgian Interior Ministry.

Rescuers began to search the man on Wednesday evening. According to media, the dead man was Armenian, living in Russia, who went on holiday to Georgia.

Getting the report that a man was missing, divers and rescuers started a rescue operation and they managed to find the body only on the next day.