Israeli minister: Knesset is unlikely to recognize Armenian Genocide

Israeli Knesset is unlikely to recognize Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian nation, Israeli minister told Interfax Ukraine.

Ze’ev Elkin, Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Minister of Environmental Protection, said declarative statement on Holodomor or any other tragic chapter of the history of other nations is not in compliance with Israeli “parliamentary traditions”.

He added that Israel has the same position on the Armenian Genocide recognition.

“The issue was discussed in the parliament several times, but no statement was adopted, although nearly all western parliaments have adopted declarative decisions on the matter. Israeli parliament believes that similar issues of the past must be discussed by professionals as a part of professional discussion, not politicians,” Elkin added.