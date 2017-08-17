245 Armenian citizens request to remove ban on entry visa to Russia

Armenian citizens, who were not able to enter the territory of Russia (254 people) due to the ban on the entry, turned to the State Migration Service of the republic requesting to motion before the Russian side on cancelling the ban, the press service of the State Migration Service informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.
250 out of the submitted applications were directed to the Russian side but only 28 citizens received positive answers.
According to the information as of March 2016, 30,000 citizens of Armenia were banned from entering the territory of Russia.