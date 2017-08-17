News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 17
USD
478.2
EUR
559.83
RUB
8.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.2
EUR
559.83
RUB
8.05
Show news feed
Dollar and euro drop in Armenia
17:25, 17.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.2/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.31 from Wednesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 559.83 (down by AMD 1.08), that of one British pound was AMD 615.92 (down by AMD 0.50), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8,05 (up by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 256.45, AMD 19,567.88 and AMD 14,805.63, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia and China may sign agreement to launch direct flight
I scheduled a visit to China and a meeting with their aviation authorities for this fall...
 Dollar drops slightly in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also “weakened” in the country…
 Analyst: Armenia inflation annual average is 6%
Especially the prices of food and essential goods are increasing at a progressive speed in the country…
 Ticket prices for flights from Armenia to Russia rise considerably
But they will reduce and go back to their former amount, as of September 1…
 Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
 Dollar drops, euro gains value in Armenia
The country’s stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Monday…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news