Consecration ceremony of Armenian church cross and bells to be held in Dnieper

The consecration ceremony of the crosses and bells of the Armenian St. Grigor Lusavorich (Gregory the Illuminator) Church will be held in Dnieper on August 22, Analitikaua reports.

Also, within the framework of the ceremony a spring will be opened nearby the church.

The ceremony will be led by bishop Markos Hovhannisyan, the Ukrainian Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church reports. The Dnieper Armenian community invites everyone to visit this important event.

The construction of churches, their identification and maintenance is one of the key directions of the activity of the Armenian Diaspora of Ukraine. In the words of President of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine, Vilen Shatvoryan, according to the Armenian traditions, the church is not only a spiritual center but also plays the role of a cultural center.

Pursuant to the Committee on Historical and Cultural Heritage Affairs of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine, over the last five years three churches were handed over to the Armenian religious communities.