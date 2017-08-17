Reports on shelling of Armenian villages by Azeris sent to international organizations

YEREVAN. - The staff of the Armenian Ombudsman on Thursday summed up the results of the fact-finding activities related to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces shelling on the border villages of Tavush Province, including Chinari, Voskepar, Bagahnis, Voskevan, Koti and Barekamavan.
The press service of the staff of the Ombudsman informed Armenian News – NEWS.am that as a result of gathering the materials, the information on the shelling of the civilian population and the damages incurred were transferred to international organizations.