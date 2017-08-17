News
Thursday
August 17
Thursday
August 17
ՀայEngРусTür
The Promise premiere takes place in Vienna
18:00, 17.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Society

The German language premiere of The Promise, a film about the Armenian Genocide, took part in Vienna on Wednesday. The event was organized by the Armenian National Congress of Austria under the auspices of the ruling Social Democratic Party and with the support of the Armenian Embassy in Austria.  

The event was attended by the executive and legislative representatives of Austria, political and social figures, media representatives, as well as heads of the Austrian Armenian community institutions.

Deputy of the Federal Assembly of Austria Berivan Aslan delivered an opening speech, underscoring the importance of such films and events aimed at informing the public about the Armenian Genocide and eliminating the consequences thereof. 

Representative of the Social Democratic Party Oliver Stauber pointed out to the efforts exerted by his party and other political forces in Austria and other European countries in order to keep the issue on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide on the agenda. In this context, he recalled the fact of the unanimous recognition by the Austrian Assembly of the Genocide and its share of responsibility.

The Promise, which premiered on Thursday, will be on air in all the large movie theatres of Austria. 

This text available in   Հայերեն
Read more:
