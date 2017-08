A van ploughed into a crowd of people in Barcelona on Thursday, TASS reports, citing the law enforcement authorities of Catalonia.

According to them, the incident happened in Las Ramblas street of downtown Barcelona.

The police informed that there are injured.

The driver of the van has not yet been detained, El Pais reports. The precise number of the casualties is not yet known. According to the witnesses, there are at least three casualties.

The incident is qualified as a terrorist attack.