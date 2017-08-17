Bulgaria has new military attaché in Armenia (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. - Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan on Thursday received Bulgarian Ambassador to Armenia Maria Pavlova Tzotzorkova-Kaymaktchieva and newly-appointed military attaché, Lieutenant Colonel Yancho Georgiyev Komitov.
Congratulating the military attaché on assuming the post, Vigen Sargsyan wished him good luck in his work.
The sides highly appreciated the level of Armenian-Bulgarian relations in the defense sector, expressing conviction that the opening of the attaché’s office will contribute to the further development and deepening of defense cooperation.
During the meeting, a number of issues on mutual interest were discussed.