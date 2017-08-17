Dutch MP promises to protect Armenian family facing deportation

Dutch deputy from Christian Union Joël Voordewind promises to protect the Armenian family, which is under the threat of deportation, the Dutch edition of the RTL European TV company reports.
“Don’t be afraid. My position before the election has not changed,” said Voordewind, who is one of the supporters of child amnesty. The amnesty enables children below 18, who have no status but live in the country for over 5 years, to remain in the country. This procedure is already in force but 96-99 percent of statements, which migrant parents submit for their children are refused.
The amnesty is supported by the Christian Union and democrats (D66). The ruling Party for Freedom and Democracy and Christian Democrats are against it.
“The matter has great resonance. We receive many requests regarding it. This is not only a political but also a personal matter,” Voordewind said.
He is constantly in touch with the protestant school, where brother and sister Lily and Howick studied. Nevertheless, he doesn’t yet want to make the matter public. According to RTL, Voordewind also addressed the State Secretary for Justice and Security Klaas Dijkhoff. Voordewind neither confirmed nor refuted this information.
Dutch media outlets earlier reported that it was decided to deport Armina Hambartsjumian—the mother of Lily, 11, and Howick, 12—to Armenia from the migrant center, where they lived. The children were not at home when their mother was picked up and their whereabouts are unknown. She has also refused to say where they are.