Armenia ruling party spokesperson: Party work has restarted

YEREVAN. - The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) has restarted its work, Spokesperson for the RPA, Eduard Sharmazanov, said after the session of the RPA Executive Body Thursday.

In his words, the RPA parliamentary faction will proceed to active work starting from September. “We have important laws, which should be adopted for ensuring the full shift of Armenia to the parliamentary system [of governance]. We expect serious working fall,” Sharmazanov noted.

He also added that the issue of candidates to the local self-government elections slated for November 5 was discussed at the session as well. RPA will present its specific candidates by late September.