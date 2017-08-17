News
Armenian official says initiative on country's withdrawal from EAEU is artificial agenda
21:58, 17.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The initiative of Armenia’s withdrawal from the Eurasian Economic Union is an artificial agenda.

Spokesperson for the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Eduard Sharmazanov, said the aforementioned after the RPA Executive Body session Thursday.

He noted that he has neither read nor heard about official statements on the intention of the Yelk (Way Out) Bloc to come up with a legislative initiative concerning Armenia’s withdrawal from the EAEU. In Sharmazanov’s words, the Bloc has at least one party, which has not expressed its official position neither in the pre-election stage nor now.

“If Republic and Bright Armenia voiced their viewpoint at the level of their leaders and activists, I haven’t so far heard the precise position from the Civil Contract Party,'' he said. The Spokesman also noted that he thinks Armenia's accession to the RPA is justified and effective. ''If we hadn't joined the EAEU, would Armenian tomatoes and cucumbers be sold in Paris?'' he asked. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
