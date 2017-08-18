Armenian official: Armenia-Azerbaijan summit may be discussed during talks of foreign ministers

YEREVAN. – The meeting of presidents may be on the agenda of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

He said is natural that, first of all the foreign ministers of the two countries should work in order to reach some agreement on the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani presidents. Meetings of foreign ministers, according to the deputy minister, are envisaged.

“When the talks are held, it is quite possible that the issue of arranging a meeting of the presidents will also be discussed,” Kocharian said

Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov will meet in the second half of September in New York. Earlier, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs proposed to organize a meeting of the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan before the end of 2017.