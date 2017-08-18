News
Armenian president conveys condolences to Felipe VI
13:23, 18.08.2017
YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a message of condolences to Spain King Felipe VI over a terrorist attack in Barcelona that claimed lives of 13 people.

“At this grave moment of grief and loss, I express my support to you, the friendly people of Spain and families of the victims, wishing fortitude and resolve, and a speedy recovery to the wounded,” the message reads. “Such inhuman acts again confirm our conviction that it is necessary to continue jointly and resolutely the struggle of the international community against the evil of terrorism and all forms of violence.”

At least 13 people were killed an over 100 people of different nationalities were injured in the attack in La Rambla street on Thursday. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
