Armenian family tells about life in ISIS-controlled Raqqa

An Armenian family told about living under the control of self-proclaimed Islamic State in Syria’s Raqqqa before they managed to flee.

The family used to pay IS-imposed tax known as Jezyah to avoid punishment and to be protected, EBL News reported.

“During the time of ISIS, you had to dress up and behave in certain ways, if you didn't fulfil the orders you would be punished according to your offence,” according to members of the family, who said that their religious rituals were banned under IS authorities.

Months later, however, the family found themselves in the situation when they could no longer afford food and water, while having to deal with regular power shortages. They were hiding in the cellar before they managed to escape to the liberated territory where they started a new life in a small village outside the city.