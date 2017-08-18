News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 18
USD
478.2
EUR
559.83
RUB
8.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.2
EUR
559.83
RUB
8.05
Show news feed
One of those injured in Cambrils attack dies
14:57, 18.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

One of the six people injured in an attack in the Spanish town of Cambrils has died, Interfax reported quoting El diario newspaper.

The injured man died of stab wounds.

Earlier Spanish police reported about preventing the second terrorist attack that had to follow the attack in Barcelona that killed 13 people and injured over 50.

Four suspects were shot dead and one was injured during an operation in Cambrils, a small town to south-west of Barcelona.

The attackers wounded several people, including a police officer.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
El Pais: Barcelona and Cambrils attackers members of a terror cell
The newspaper said five of them were killed...
 Armenian family tells about life in ISIS-controlled Raqqa
They managed to escape to the liberated territory ...
 Armenian president conveys condolences to Felipe VI
Such inhuman acts again confirm our conviction that it is necessary to continue the struggle...
 17 people injured in Barcelona attack are critical
Earlier French foreign office said 26 French nationals were injured...
 MFA: Armenian nationals not injured in Barcelona attack
At least 13 people were killed and over 100 got injuries...
 Unknown man stabs driver to death after he hit police officers in Barcelona
The killed man was the owner of a vehicle...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news