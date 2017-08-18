One of those injured in Cambrils attack dies

One of the six people injured in an attack in the Spanish town of Cambrils has died, Interfax reported quoting El diario newspaper.
The injured man died of stab wounds.
Earlier Spanish police reported about preventing the second terrorist attack that had to follow the attack in Barcelona that killed 13 people and injured over 50.
Four suspects were shot dead and one was injured during an operation in Cambrils, a small town to south-west of Barcelona.
The attackers wounded several people, including a police officer.