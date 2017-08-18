Extradited Armenian driver: I breached traffic rules, not guilty to other offences

YEREVAN. – Armenian driver convicted in Russia and later extradited to Armenia pleads guilty to traffic offence only.

“I breached traffic rules. I am not guilty to other offences,” Hrachya Harutyan said in the court on Friday.

During the Friday hearing, the Armenian court is considering the verdict by the Russian court.

Speaking about Russian jail, Harutyunyan said the conditions were poor, and he was transferred to disciplinary cell for allegedly refusing to go to the prison cafeteria.

“I never refused to do it,” the man explained, adding that he had already started receiving medical treatment in Armenia.

The truck Harutyunyan was driving had crashed into a passenger bus in July 2013, killing 18 and injuring 40 people. He was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.