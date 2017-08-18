Nationals of 34 countries killed or injured in Barcelona attack

Nationals of 34 countries have been killed or injured in the terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, RIA Novosti reported quoting Catalonia's emergency situations service.

A van ploughed into the crowd in Barcelona on Thursday killing at least 13 people and injuring over 100 others. Two suspects were arrested, but the driver is at large. Later Spanish police reported about preventing an attack in Cambrils. One person injured in the attack gas died.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. Several suspects have been detained, police continue searching for a driver of a van that had ploughed into the crowd in Barcelona.