Nationals of 34 countries killed or injured in Barcelona attack
17:17, 18.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Nationals of 34 countries have been killed or injured in the terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, RIA Novosti reported quoting Catalonia's emergency situations service.

A van ploughed into the crowd in Barcelona on Thursday killing at least 13 people and injuring over 100 others. Two suspects were arrested, but the driver is at large. Later Spanish police reported about preventing an attack in Cambrils. One person injured in the attack gas died.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. Several suspects have been detained, police continue searching for a driver of a van that had ploughed into the crowd in Barcelona.

 

 

All
Barcelona and Cambrils attackers plan another attack
Investigators believed a cell of at least eight people, possibly 12, may have been involved in the Barcelona and Cambrils operations…
 Melbourne woman is an eyewitness of terrorist attacks in Barcelona, Paris and London
Julia Monaco, 26, was on London bridge in June and was in Notre Dame...
 Catalonia police detain fourth suspect in terror attacks
Earlier the Spanish media said the attackers were representing a 12-member terror cell...
 El Pais: Barcelona and Cambrils attackers members of a terror cell
The newspaper said five of them were killed...
 One of those injured in Cambrils attack dies
The injured man died of stab wounds...
 Armenian family tells about life in ISIS-controlled Raqqa
They managed to escape to the liberated territory ...
