Participants of the Armenia-Diaspora conference to discuss establishment of Pan-Armenian Council

YEREVAN.- Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan held a consultation on Friday to discuss the preparations for the 6th Armenia-Diaspora conference and the formation of the Pan-Armenian Council, presidential press service reported.
The Chairman of the Constitutional Court Gagik Harutyunyan, who is coordinating the activities of the Organising Committee, presented the main approaches and mechanisms to be used in forming the Pan-Armenian Council, which shall be discussed at the 6th Armenia-Diaspora conference to be held on September 18-20.
Taking note of earlier discussions on a new Pan-Armenian body, the President commissioned to prepare drafts on the aims and objectives, membership criteria as well as draft agenda and rules of procedure of the first session of the new Council to be held in 2018 through discussions with all relevant parties, including Diaspora organisations and structures.
The decision to set up a pan-Armenian council was unanimously adopted as early as on September 6, 2015 at the 6th sitting of the State Commission on coordination of Genocide 100th anniversary commemorations. Summing up the above meeting, President Serzh Sargsyan noted that a standing platform needed to be shaped in order to ensure better co-ordination of daily activities and periodic contacts.