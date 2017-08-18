News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 18
USD
478.57
EUR
561.79
RUB
8.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.57
EUR
561.79
RUB
8.05
Show news feed
Dollar and euro rise in Armenia
19:03, 18.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.57/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 0.37 from Thursday , informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.  

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 561.79 (up by AMD 1.96), that of one British pound was AMD 616.73 (up by AMD 0.81 ), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.05 in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 261.88, AMD 19,773.81 and AMD 15,001.72, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Friday.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar and euro drop in Armenia
NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday...
 Armenia and China may sign agreement to launch direct flight
I scheduled a visit to China and a meeting with their aviation authorities for this fall...
 Dollar drops slightly in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also “weakened” in the country…
 Analyst: Armenia inflation annual average is 6%
Especially the prices of food and essential goods are increasing at a progressive speed in the country…
 Ticket prices for flights from Armenia to Russia rise considerably
But they will reduce and go back to their former amount, as of September 1…
 Dollar goes up in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news