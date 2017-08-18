Organizer: Live music will sound during barbecue festival in Armenia

Live music will sound during barbecue festival in Armenia’s Akhtala on August 20, art director of the festival Andre Simonian told reporters on Friday.
According to him, musicians from Armenia and the UK will be performing during the event.
As the art director noted, the concert will consist of two parts: our old songs in modern way and national songs.
In addition, according to Simonian, Akhtala is planning to carry out shootings for a documentary about Armenia. The art group of the movie "Armenia Uncovered" consists of representatives from different countries, such as Armenia, the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom.