Trump's tweets estimated at $2 billion

Twitter Inc.company will lose $2 billion in market value if US President Donald Trump quit tweeting, Bloomberg reported.

It was noted that this was the conclusion of Monness Crespi Hardt & Co. analyst James Cakmak.

According to Cakmak, there is no better free advertising in the world than the president of the United States.

While Twitter doesn’t disclose the total number, Cakmak estimates daily users are around 125 million, about 30 percent fewer than Snap Inc. Twitter said in July that daily active users rose 12 percent in the second quarter, compared with the same period in 2016.

Trump has 36 million followers and has tweeted more than 35,000 times since joining the social media service in 2009.