News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 19
USD
478.57
EUR
561.79
RUB
8.05
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.57
EUR
561.79
RUB
8.05
Show news feed
Trump's tweets estimated at $2 billion
22:34, 18.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Society, Innovations

Twitter Inc.company will lose $2 billion in market value if US President Donald Trump quit tweeting, Bloomberg reported.

It was noted that this was the conclusion of Monness Crespi Hardt & Co. analyst James Cakmak.

According to Cakmak, there is no better free advertising in the world than the president of the United States.

While Twitter doesn’t disclose the total number, Cakmak estimates daily users are around 125 million, about 30 percent fewer than Snap Inc. Twitter said in July that daily active users rose 12 percent in the second quarter, compared with the same period in 2016.

Trump has 36 million followers and has tweeted more than 35,000 times since joining the social media service in 2009.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iraqi Communications Ministry delegation meets with UITE member IT companies (PHOTOS)
Ucom, IUNetworks, WEB, Niccoma, Freedom Development, Instigate Design, BetContrsuct, which attended the meeting, presented their experience...
 American IT company takes training centers to Belgium and Armenia
Microsoft will pay for the rights to use the institute’s training program...
 Research: Buyers don't want iPhone 8 for $1,000
New iPhone 8 will cost about $ 1,200...
 Armenia։ Free communication on Internet pushes out mobile and wire communication?
It is widely known that apart from a wide specter of services, the world web provides the users a unique opportunity to communicate...
 Value of Alexis Ohanian’s Reddit reaches $1,8 USD
The investors include several Silicon Valley companies, including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Vy Capital...
 Armenian company to take part in GITEX 2017 IT exhibit for the first time
GITEX IT exhibit is a global business event organized in Dubai...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news