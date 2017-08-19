News
White House chief strategist Bannon leaves his post
01:08, 19.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his post, The Guardian reported quoting White House spokeswoman.

“White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day,” the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said in a statement. “We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.”

Earlier The New York Times reported that the president had told senior aides that he had decided to remove Mr. Bannon, according to two administration officials briefed on the discussion.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
