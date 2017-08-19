White House chief strategist Bannon leaves his post

US President Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his post, The Guardian reported quoting White House spokeswoman.
“White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s last day,” the White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said in a statement. “We are grateful for his service and wish him the best.”
Earlier The New York Times reported that the president had told senior aides that he had decided to remove Mr. Bannon, according to two administration officials briefed on the discussion.