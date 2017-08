An attack in Finland’s Turku that claimed lives of two people and injured another eight was a terrorist attack, Finnish criminal police said on Saturday.

Police have identified the attacker who appeared to be 18-year-old national of Morocco, TASS reported.

One of the injured is Italian national and two others are citizens of Sweden.

Police said the incident was investigated as a murder, but the additional data received during the night made them describe it as a terrorist attack.