Analyst: Iraqi leaders cannot prevent Kurdish referendum

Iraqi official leadership is against the planned referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan, but can do nothing with it, political scientist Karine Gevorgyan told Armenian News – NEWS.am.
At the same time, according to the expert, the position of the Iranian leadership regarding the upcoming referendum is also negative.
"The position of Tehran is negative-neutral. That is, if the referendum is still held, then Iran will not react to it in any way, "Gevorgyan explained.
Speaking about the position of Turkey, the political scientist noted that Ankara is alarmed by the upcoming referendum more than any other country in the region.
"Ankara is afraid that this could provoke more activity on the part of the Kurdish protest groups in the territory of Turkey," she noted, adding that Turkey also can not prevent the holding of the referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan, as Turkish military bases are in the territory of Kurdistan.