At least two people, including 9-year old girl, were killed and seven more were injured as a result of a car accident in Armenia’s Lori province on Sunday.

As it was noted, Opel Vectra and Volkswagen Golf collided on Stepanavan-Alaverdi highway causing death of 58-year-old Gagik Vardumyan and 9-year-old Siranush Vardumyan.

According to Armenian News - NEWS.am, seven people sustained various injuries and were taken to a hospital.