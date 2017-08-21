Paylan to Ankara mayor who insulted Armenians: You are racist fascist shame

Garo Paylan, Istanbul Armenian MP of the opposition pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, responded—on his Twitter account—to a tweet by Melih Gökçek, the mayor of Ankara.
“Cem Özdemir will enter history as Turkey’s pride, whereas you—as the racist fascist shame,” Paylan tweeted.
In an interview, German Turk Cem Özdemir, co-chairs of the left-wing Alliance 90/The Greens party, had said the only language to speak with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was to put him in his place. This had angered the mayor of the Turkish capital city, and he had asked Özdemir: “Are your roots Armenian?” on his Twitter account.