Tuesday
August 22
US Navy crash: 10 sailors missing
09:52, 21.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Ten sailors are missing and five are injured after an American warship collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore. 

The guided-missile destroyer USS John S McCain collided with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while heading to Singapore for a routine port call, the US Navy said in a statement, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia

“Initial reports indicate John S McCain sustained damage to her port side aft,” the Navy said.

A search-and-rescue mission was underway involving Singaporean ships, helicopters and tug boats, as well as US Navy aircraft.

The warship was sailing under its own power and heading to port, the Navy said.

Հայերեն and Русский
