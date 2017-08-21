News
Car accident in Armenia’s Kotayk, 2-year-old child dead (PHOTOS)
11:04, 21.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A 2-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Balahovit village of Armenia’s Kotayk Province.  

On Sunday at around 5:10pm, a vehicle—driven by Abovyan town resident Gegham Grigoryan, 23—hit Balahovit residents Girsha Asatryan, 67, and Aram Asatryan, 2, on the Yerevan-Abovyan motorway, in the administrative territory of the said village.

The victims were grandfather and grandson.

According to shamshyan.com, the child died without regaining consciousness. 

Subsequently, investigators arrived at the scene.  

A criminal case has been opened into this incident.

