YEREVAN. – The firefighting efforts continue at Khosrov Forest State Reserve national park of Armenia.

Armenian News-NEWS.am on Monday learned about the aforesaid from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

One hundred fire and rescue workers as well as ten forestry staff members on Sunday took part in the firefighting activities.

Firefighting efforts were carried out at 149 smoke spots and five trees at the reserve.

Police officers were on duty at the area.