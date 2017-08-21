6 killed, 27 injured in Chicago in 13 hours

At least 33 people were wounded, 6 fatally, within 13 hours from Saturday to Sunday in Chicago separate shootings, Chicago Tribune reported.

As it was noted, more than ten shooting incidents occurred in Chicago in a day. The last incident took place at 02.30am. An unknown man inside a black SUV opened fire at the group near a nightclub, killing one person and injuring six. The shooter then drove off.

In late June, US President Donald Trump said that he would send federal aid to Chicago in connection with the high level of violence in the city.