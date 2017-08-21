News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 22
USD
478.42
EUR
561.67
RUB
8.1
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.42
EUR
561.67
RUB
8.1
Show news feed
6 killed, 27 injured in Chicago in 13 hours
11:12, 21.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least 33 people were wounded, 6 fatally, within 13 hours from Saturday to Sunday in Chicago separate shootings, Chicago Tribune reported.

As it was noted, more than ten shooting incidents occurred in Chicago in a day. The last incident took place at 02.30am. An unknown man inside a black SUV opened fire at the group near a nightclub, killing one person and injuring six. The shooter then drove off. 

In late June, US President Donald Trump said that he would send federal aid to Chicago in connection with the high  level of violence in the city.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
5 people killed, 48 injured in Armenia car accidents in past 3 days
24 accidents were registered...
 Fire breaks out in Mecca hotel, 600 pilgrims evacuated
No casualties were reported in the fire, which was sparked by a faulty air conditioning unit...
 Tragic road accident in Yerevan, one of the injured dies in hospital
Two vehicles collided at an intersection…
 Armenia forest reserve director: Fire-caused damage is immeasurable
The risk of spreading of the fire has been neutralized at this time…
 Armenia MOD: Soldier found dead at military unit has gunshot wound on his jaw
An investigation is underway to find out the circumstances behind this incident...
 Newborn dies in Yerevan
The relatives have petitioned to the police…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news