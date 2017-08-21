News
Karabakh economic activity index up 15%
12:05, 21.08.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Economics

STEPANAKERT.  – Economic activity index of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) has increased by 15 percent.

According to Artsakh National Statistical Service data, this indicator amounted to 113.9 percent in June of the current year, as compared with June 2016.

In addition, the NKR GDP totaled 102.2 billion drams, from January to June 2017, against the 87.7 billion drams, between January and June of the year past. 

Also, the GDP per capita in Artsakh was Armenian drams equivalent to about US$1,444.2, or €1,333.3, from January to June of the current year.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
