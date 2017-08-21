News
Newborn dies in Yerevan
12:59, 21.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A newborn baby died on August 19, at the Institute of Perinatology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan. 

Institute Director Razmik Abrahamyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that a 41-week pregnant woman had a total shutdown of her placenta, and as a result, the fetus in her uterus had died. 

“Fortunately, we managed to save the mother’s life; she is in good condition now,” Abrahamyan said. “Unfortunately, the fetus could not be saved.”

Relatives of the newborn, however, have petitioned to the police; they blame the doctors for what occurred.

