Newborn dies in Yerevan

YEREVAN. – A newborn baby died on August 19, at the Institute of Perinatology, Obstetrics and Gynecology, in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.

Institute Director Razmik Abrahamyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that a 41-week pregnant woman had a total shutdown of her placenta, and as a result, the fetus in her uterus had died.

“Fortunately, we managed to save the mother’s life; she is in good condition now,” Abrahamyan said. “Unfortunately, the fetus could not be saved.”

Relatives of the newborn, however, have petitioned to the police; they blame the doctors for what occurred.