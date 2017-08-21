MFA: Armenia diplomats not hurt in Damascus rocket attack

YEREVAN. – The Republic of Armenia (RA) delegation, which is in the Syrian capital city to participate in the Damascus International Fair, was not injured in Sunday’s rocket attack.

The RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about the aforementioned.

“The RA diplomats are not hurt as a result of the rocket attack at the Damascus exhibition space,” the MFA statement reads. “According to preliminary data, there are no Armenians among the victims. The embassy [of Armenia in Damascus] follows the development of the situation. Additional information will be provided, if needed.”

Four people were killed, and there were also injured in Sunday’s mortar attack at the Damascus International Fair.