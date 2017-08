Journalist of Turkish pro-government Yeni Soz newspaper, Hasret Yildirim has called Mustafa Kemal Ataturk "a big germ".

“Because of the policy of a big germ [Ataturk], we are beggars in Europe," he noted.

This remark got broad response in Turkey.

According to Turkish OdaTV website, Yildirim began to receive many insults and threats after his statement. The journalist has been forced to apologize, noting that he did not want to offend Ataturk at all.