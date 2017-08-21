Armenia forest reserve director: Fire-caused damage is immeasurable

YEREVAN. – The losses caused to Khosrov Forest State Reserve national park of Armenia as a result of the fire are inestimable.

Reserve director Hrachya Hovakimyan stated about the abovementioned.

“But we have a great hope that some of our losses will be restored in a very short timeframe, and we will continue to preserve the wealth of our reserve with care and more mindfully,” he noted. “Thanks to our joint efforts, the risk of spreading of the fire has been neutralized at this time, and the post-fire activities continue.”

Also, Hovakimyan thanked everyone who helped in containing this major fire.

According to approximate calculations, about 200 hectares of peak and 900 hectares of oak forests as well as 1,600 hectares of grass area were destroyed by this fire at Khosrov Forest State Reserve.